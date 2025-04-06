Red Bull's Max Verstappen holds off McLarens to win his fourth straight Japanese GP

SUZUKA: Max Verstappen won Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix to break a “mini-slump” of two wins from 16 races but needed a drive that his Red Bull team engineer called “perfection” to get it done.

It was Verstappen's fourth straight victory on the Suzuka circuit in central Japan and breaks the momentum of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who won the season’s first two races in Australia and China.

“We still have work to do,” Verstappen said. "But it does show if we nail everything we can be up there.”

He did just that.

The four-time defending Formula 1 champion, Verstappen started from pole position after setting a course-record time in qualifying, which he called “insane.” Norris placed second and Piastri was third. The track was dry despite rain earlier in the day to produce an incident-free race.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished fourth followed by George Russell of Mercedes and teammate Kimi Antonelli in sixth. Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda finished 12th in his first drive with Red Bull's top team.

“We keep pushing,” Verstappen said. “Unbelievable. A great weekend for us.”