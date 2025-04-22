Athletics Federation Cup: National record for Dev Meena; Rupal, Jyothi shine

There was a slight drizzle when the six of the eight finalists in women’s 400m breached the 53.80 mark set for Asian meet qualification. Just like her gold in Indian Open last month, Rupal with her quick strides, took the lead from Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu who led in the initial 200m. Kerala’s Sneha K, finished third. In 400m men’s Jay Kumar of Delhi clinched silver and Manu TS of Kerala settled for bronze. National record holder Mohammad Anas Yahiya, who finished first in heats 1 on Monday withdrew before the semi finals of the competition and Amoj Jacob, former Asian champion who was also a favourite did not start in the finals. Amoj pulled out during the final stretch at the Indian Open Athletics held in Chennai last week, while Mohammad Anas did not start in the final.

In 110m hurdles men, 2023 champion and national record holder Tejas Shirse of Maharashtra finished first with a timing of 13.65s, while in women’s 100m hurdles, national record holder Jyothi Yarraji won gold and secured her spot in the Asian championship touching the finish line at 13.23s.

In an intense and long competition, David P of Tamil Nadu won gold in men’s long jump pushing defending champion and national record holder Jeswin Aldrin to second spot. The 23-year-old from Salem is making a comeback after a long injury break. In his second competition, David hit the 7.94m in his fourth attempt. “I thought I would qualify and also break the meet record in this competition but I couldn’t as two of my best jumps over 8 meters were fouls. I will try again in the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram on May 8,” he said. “Last year was full of injuries and I even had a semi-tendon injury this January, the comeback was only possible because of intense support from my coach Keerthy Thiwari,” he added.