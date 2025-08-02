Sarthak scores fighting win; Jagathisree tops in three races

Pune teenager Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) pulled off a brilliant win, his second in three starts, in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category at the Rolon Round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2025 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore on Saturday.

Starting from P3, 18-year-old Sarthak survived some close calls and contacts with pole-sitter, Hyderabad's Rahil Pillarisetty (RACR Castrol Power1) who eventually finished third behind Chennai teenager Johann Reeves Emmanuel (Motul KTM Gusto Racing India) to win an incident-filled 10-lap race.

Later, One Racing's Jagathishree Kumaresan, the 21-year-old from Chennai, wrote her own script by winning all the three races she took part in. The defending champion won both her outings in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category of the National Championship and in between, topped the Women's race in the Petronas TVS India One-Make Championship for a grand triple.