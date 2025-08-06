Asian surfing c'ships: Surfer Harish, 11, makes heads turn

Harish P's sensational performance was the pick of Day three of the Asian Surfing Championships on Wednesday. The 11-year-old local boy finished with an impressive 7.97 points in the U18 category, earning a spot in round three. He finished second to Lucas Santiago of Malaysia (10.57 pts). Meanwhile, under 16 national champion Tayin Arun scored 9.23 points to qualify to the third round. He finished behind Tinn Johnson of Thailand (9.60 pts).Prahlad Sriram, however, failed to qualify for the third round. He finished third in the heat round with 4.94 points. He will now get another chance in the repechage round.