East Bengal top Group A with dominant display

Emami East Bengal FC capped off their Group A campaign in the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup with a resounding 6-1 win over Indian Air Force FT at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, registering three wins from three and finishing top of the group. Six different scorers found the net for the Red and Gold Brigade, as Oscar Bruzon’s rotated side combined flair and ruthlessness to overwhelm the Airmen.

East Bengal’s head coach Oscar Bruzon made four changes to his starting XI, handing starts to Hamid Ahadad, Edmund Lalrindika, Kevin Sibille, and Jeakson Singh in a 4-3-3 setup. Opposite number Priya Darshan made three changes for the Airmen, bringing back captain Subhajit Basu in goal, Amarnath in attack, and Ashik Rahman in defence in their 4-4-2 formation.

East Bengal were on the front foot from the first whistle, forcing Subhajit into back-to-back saves from Ahadad and Anwar headers in the 3rd minute. The Moroccan striker, fresh from scoring on debut, continued his fine form by opening the scoring in the 7th minute, calmly slotting home at the far post with his head after Edmund’s measured cross.

Ahadad almost doubled his tally six minutes later, breaking free on the counter from a Samuel through-ball, he chipped it past the goalkeeper Subhajit only to be denied by a last-ditch clearance from Amarnath. The Airmen’s high line struggled to cope with East Bengal’s movement, and in the 25th minute Bipin Singh made it 2-0, showing composure to round the keeper and finish after capitalising on a midfield turnover.

The Airmen found a lifeline in the 36th minute. A patient build-up ended with Jijo Jerone delivering a precise cross from the right for Aman Khan, who glanced his header past East Bengal goalkeeper Gill to make it 2-1 with perfection.