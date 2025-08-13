Another major step in positive direction for IOA

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association finally held its Special General Meeting where most of the National Sports Federation and State Association members were present on Wednesday. The meeting held at the IOA Bhavan assumes significance because for the first time all stakeholders of the IOA including the warring Executive Committee members were present under one roof and without any cacophony. The entire meeting lasted for half an hour.

This is another step towards the normalisation process after the ratification of CEO’s appointment that was stalled in January 2024. Another major development was the first in-person Athletes Commission meeting held on August 7. The International Olympic Committee had taken into account the in-fighting between majority EC members and IOA president PT Usha and suspended its funding including Olympic Solidarity Funds. The factions buried their hatchet last month and agreed to work together as India looks forward to hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and then the Olympic Games 2036.

The official nod of the IOA was important as they are Commonwealth Games Association India representatives and to get major government approvals this is mandatory. The all important bid committee is yet to be formed but that too will eventually be finalised soon. As of now the delegations from Gujarat, officials from the Union sports ministry, IOA chief and the CEO have taken part in various discussions with the Commonwealth Sport.With Canada reluctant, India are in a good position to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Even in 2026, Glasgow had to be brought in after all nations including Australia (the original bidder) and later Malaysia walked away because of rising costs, despite CS agreeing to offer 100 million pounds to offset the costs. India too was approached but did not want to host.

Ahmedabad has been projected as the host city in the letter of intent submitted in March 2025. The city has already spent crores in sports infrastructure and without a major event the venues might be put to great use.