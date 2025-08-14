Indian Racing Festival gears up for season opener in Coimbatore with first-ever Drivers Draft

COIMBATORE: The Indian Racing Festival (IRF), the country’s premier motorsport championships, will kick off its new season at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday, featuring its first-ever Drivers Draft line-up.

The two-day season opener will showcase the franchise-based Indian Racing League (IRL), the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4 Indian) and the 28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship’s FLGB4 category.

The five-weekend calendar will span multiple cities and select street circuits, aiming to bring top-tier racing closer to fans.

“Coimbatore has always been a key pillar of Indian motorsport. The Drivers Draft this year has raised the competitive bar, bringing in a mix of proven international names and promising Indian racers who will push each other every lap,” said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd, in a release.