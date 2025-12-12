Make in India push as PT Usha urges govt to manufacture anti-doping kits in India

NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha has urged the government to step in and start manufacturing anti-doping testing kits in India. The Rajya Sabha MP during her statement in the House said that India should serious consider 'Make in India' initiative.

"I want to draw the urgent attention of this house to a matter that affects the integrity of our athletes and the global image of our nation. The need to promote indigenous production of anti-doping kits under the Make in India initiative to work towards making India a dope-free sporting nation.

"...the menace of doping continues to threaten fairplay, athlete health and our country's reputation on the world stage. At present a significant portion of high quality dope testing kits is imported, resulting in high cost, delay in testing cycles and dependency on external agencies," she said. Usha has been advocating for dope-free sport for a while and has always spoken against doping.

As of now India have been importing sampling kits from Switzerland (Berlinger and LockCon). More than importing the cost of kit is somewhere in the range of $250-$300.

India is bidding to become an Olympic host in 2036 and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made it clear that the country will have to considerably improve its current doping record. India ranks poorly in tackling the menace and regularly features in the global top five of dope offenders.

India has already ramped up their testing and has reached more than 7000 in 2024. India also is among top three dope offenders in the world.