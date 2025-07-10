MCC-Muragappa Gold Cup: Bharath scores winner for K'taka 

CHENNAI: BHARATH Mahalingappa K’s 52nd minute strike proved to be the difference in Karnataka’s 2-1 win over debutants Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a Pool B fixture of the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Thursday. Rahul CG broke the deadlock in the 45th minute. Mahalingappa’s strike through a penalty corner doubled Karnataka’s lead. Pranam Gowda Y M halved CBDT's deficit in the 56th minute. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu had to settle for a 1-1 draw in a Pool A fixture against Maharashtra. Somanna BP equalised in the 42nd minute, before Rohan Patil opened the scoring for Maharashtra in the 22nd minute.
Results: Pool B: Karnataka 2 (Rahul CG 45’, Bharath Mahalingappa K 52’) bt Central Board of Direct Taxes 1 (Pranam Gowda YM 56’); Pool A: Maharashtra 1 (Rohan Patil 22’) drew Tamil Nadu 1 (Somanna BP 42’).
Arun & Dharmendra shine
Spinners B Arun (5/92) and Dharmendra Jadeja (5/94) took 10 wickets between them to help Singam Puli restrict SKM CC to 251 runs on the opening day of the TNCA Senior Division league at the SSN college grounds.
Brief scores @ Stumps, Day 1: At SSN: SKM CC 251 in 85.2 ovs (S Abhishek 72, K Vishal Vaidhya 50, B Arun 5/92, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/94) vs Singam Puli CC 9 for no loss in 7 ovs; At Gojan 'A': Grand Slam CC 250/5 in 90 ovs (L Suryaprakash 75, Arpit Vasavada 79, J Prem Kumar 3/26) vs Alwarpet CC; At VB Nest: MRC 'A' 290/9 in 80.4 ovs (K Karthikeyan 61, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 80, A Aasrit 3/71) vs Jupiter CC; At Wahe Guru: Nelson CC 242 in 73.2 ovs (S Risheek Kumar 78, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 60 n.o., R Rohit 3/36, Saurabh Kumar 3/71) vs Young Stars CC 4 for no loss in one over; At Tagore: Vijay CC 195/3 in 79.2 ovs (A Kannan 54, KTA Madhava Prasad 86) vs Sea Hawks CC; At MRF- Pachaiyappas: Globe Trotters CC 293/3 in 87.3 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 78, D Santhosh Kumar 74, G Ajitesh 67 batting, P Saravanan 3/70) vs Jolly Rovers CC.
Harshvarthan dazzles
S Harshavarthan’s four-wicket haul helped Kola Perumal Chetty Vaishnav SSS, Arumbakkam get the better of Santhome HSS 'B' by 16 runs in the TNCA City Schools U14 ‘B Somasundaram Trophy.’ Due to rain, the target was revised to 97 in 20 overs.
Brief Scores: St. Mary's Perambur 38 in 18.2 ovs (I J Mutlaq 3/7, TVS Akshat 4/0) lost to Heartfulness International CBSE "A" Kolapakkam 41/1 in 5.5 ovs; The Hindu SSS ‘B’ Adyar 47 in 18.2 ovs (Ezhilvendhan 5/13 ) lost to Santhome HSS "A" 48/0 in 7.3 ovs; Heartfulness International CBSE "B" Kolapakkam 240/4 in 30 ovs (Yuthistra 94, N Gnanasekar 51) bt CSI Ewart MHSS, Anna Nagar 35 all out in 9.5 ovs (Josiah Soni 4/0); PSBB SSS "B" KK Nagar 177/6 in 30 ovs (S Arjun 70) bt PSBB Millennium OMR 96/8 in 30 ovs (Kaushik 3/4, RS Shekar 3/20); Maharishi Vidya Mandir SSS "B" Chetpet 27 all out in 12.3 ovs (Kevin Christo 5/3) lost to St. Michael's Academy Adyar 28/0 in 2.2 ovs; National Public School, Gopalapuram 201/6 in 30 ovs (P Parthiban 51) bt Sri Chaitanya Techno School Mandaveli 90 all out in 23.5 ovs (M Mukesh Kumaran 35, Tejas Kannan 5/12); Kola Perumal Chetty Vaishnav SSS Arumbakkam 144/8 in 30 ovs bt Santhome HSS B Santhome 81/7 in 20 ovs (S Harshavarthan 4/12). Note: Due to Rain, the target was revised to 97 in 20 overs.
City club tennis league from Saturday
The RWD Open Chennai City Club tennis League of the TNTA will be played under the knock-out format for the second consecutive year. The event will be held between July and September over weekends starting Saturday, July 12. Each tie will be played over the weekends. The finals are scheduled for September 1.