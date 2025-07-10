MCC-Muragappa Gold Cup: Bharath scores winner for K'taka 

Arun & Dharmendra shine

Spinners B Arun (5/92) and Dharmendra Jadeja (5/94) took 10 wickets between them to help Singam Puli restrict SKM CC to 251 runs on the opening day of the TNCA Senior Division league at the SSN college grounds.

Brief scores @ Stumps, Day 1: At SSN: SKM CC 251 in 85.2 ovs (S Abhishek 72, K Vishal Vaidhya 50, B Arun 5/92, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/94) vs Singam Puli CC 9 for no loss in 7 ovs; At Gojan 'A': Grand Slam CC 250/5 in 90 ovs (L Suryaprakash 75, Arpit Vasavada 79, J Prem Kumar 3/26) vs Alwarpet CC; At VB Nest: MRC 'A' 290/9 in 80.4 ovs (K Karthikeyan 61, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 80, A Aasrit 3/71) vs Jupiter CC; At Wahe Guru: Nelson CC 242 in 73.2 ovs (S Risheek Kumar 78, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 60 n.o., R Rohit 3/36, Saurabh Kumar 3/71) vs Young Stars CC 4 for no loss in one over; At Tagore: Vijay CC 195/3 in 79.2 ovs (A Kannan 54, KTA Madhava Prasad 86) vs Sea Hawks CC; At MRF- Pachaiyappas: Globe Trotters CC 293/3 in 87.3 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 78, D Santhosh Kumar 74, G Ajitesh 67 batting, P Saravanan 3/70) vs Jolly Rovers CC.