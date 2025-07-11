Indian F1 driver Maini leads Alpine team in Festival of Speed

CHENNAI: FORMULA 1 driver Kush Maini led BWT-Alpine's presence on the opening day of the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking on the iconic Hill Climb in the podium-finishing A523- Alpine’s 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship challenger.
Kush Maini is currently a reserve driver for the Alpine team, which features Frenchman Pierre Gasly and Argentine Franco Colapinto as their main drivers.
Currently competing in FIA Formula 2, Kush being the reserve driver, was Alpine’s sole representative at Thursday’s Formula 1 demonstration alongside other F1 teams, as the festival marked 75 years of the sport.
This marked Kush’s second appearance at Goodwood, where he served as Alpine’s flagbearer, helping kick off the team’s 70th anniversary celebrations. Driving the A523, Kush led a spectacular Alpine showcase up the hill, including the classic A110 Berlinette, the A110 R, the A290, the all-new A390, and the Alpenglow concept hypercar.
The A523 was driven by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly to fifth in the 2023 FIA Formula One Constructors' World Championship achieving two impressive podiums in the Monaco and Dutch Grands Prix and third place in the Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race. The 2023 car was adorned in the team's 2025 livery with its striking blue and pink racing colours.
Owing to his commitment with Mahindra Racing’s Formula E team at the Berlin Rookie Test, Kush’s appearance at the Festival of Speed was short-lived. Nevertheless, representing India at this iconic event, he continues to lead the country’s motorsport charge across global platforms.