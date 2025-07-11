Indian F1 driver Maini leads Alpine team in Festival of Speed

CHENNAI: FORMULA 1 driver Kush Maini led BWT-Alpine's presence on the opening day of the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking on the iconic Hill Climb in the podium-finishing A523- Alpine’s 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship challenger.

Kush Maini is currently a reserve driver for the Alpine team, which features Frenchman Pierre Gasly and Argentine Franco Colapinto as their main drivers.

Currently competing in FIA Formula 2, Kush being the reserve driver, was Alpine’s sole representative at Thursday’s Formula 1 demonstration alongside other F1 teams, as the festival marked 75 years of the sport.