Neeraj on NC Classic, Tokyo prep, and loss of a young athlete

NEW DELHI: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who was in Delhi NCR on Friday to inaugurate an athlete wear store in Gurgaon, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav, who was allegedly shot by her father following a disagreement over her tennis academy.

Calling it a painful reminder of the challenges faced by women in sports, Chopra said, “Families must support women athletes, not stifle their dreams.”

Switching focus to his own journey, Neeraj shared insights into his preparation for the upcoming Tokyo World Championships. Currently training in the Czech Republic, Chopra is working under the guidance of javelin legend Jan Železný. He acknowledged technical issues still plaguing his performance.