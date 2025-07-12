World champ Pissay eyes historic 7th National Rally Title at Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After three consecutive wins, 3-time FIM World Champion Aishwarya Pissay, is gearing up for a potentially historic performance at Round 4 of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2025 for 2 Wheelers, set to take place in Coimbatore over the weekend.
Riding for Petronas TVS Racing, Aishwarya enters this crucial round as the current Women’s Championship leader. A victory here would not only extend her unbeaten streak for the season but also put her on track to become the first in Indian motorsport history to win seven National Rally Titles. It would also mark her 12th overall National Title across both rally and road racing — further solidifying her legacy in Indian motorsport.
The Rally of Coimbatore presents a formidable challenge, featuring 52.22 km of gravel-heavy competitive stages, spread across a total itinerary of 76.58 km. Known for its unpredictable terrain and technical difficulty, the event will demand precision, endurance, and unwavering focus from all competitors.
“This season has been about pushing every boundary. Coimbatore is a demanding rally with its dirt and gravel terrain, and maintaining focus here is everything. I’m driven to keep this unbeaten streak alive and move one step closer to that 7th national rally title, for my team, my sponsors, and everyone who’s supported my journey,” said Aishwarya.
74 entries for National Karting Championship
As many as 74 youngsters representing 10 teams across four categories form highly competitive grids as the first round of the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship Rotax Max Classes commenced at the CoASTT circuit at Coimbatore on Saturday.
The Championship comprises six rounds, with the grand finale slated for November 8-9. The four National champions in the Senior Max, Junior Max, Mini Max and Micro Max categories, identified on conclusion of the Championship, will represent India in the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain (Nov 29-Dec 6).
The 2025 season is featured by the introduction of the Mini Max category for racers under 11 years of age positioned between the Micro and Junior Max classes.
The Senior Max has attracted 34 entries. Bengaluru racers Rishon Rajeev (Birel Art India) and brothers from Peregrine Racing Rohaan Madesh and Ishaan Madesh, are expected to dominate, while the competition among the trio is likely to be close and thrilling.
The Junior Max category will be headlined by last year's champion Pune's Arafath Sheikh (Crest Motorsports) and Chennai's Eshanth Vengatesan (MSPORT) with a clutch of rookies ranged against them.
Competition is expected to be extremely sharp In the Mini Max class which has a bunch of racers who have moved up from Micro Max. Rivaan Dev Preetham (Chennai, MSPORT), along with Hamza Balasinorwala (Mumbai, Crest Motorsports), Rehan Khan Rasheed (Chennai, MSPORT), Yatharth Gaur (Faridabad, Leapfrog Racing) and Danish Dalmiya (Pune, Rayo Racing), who were consistently claiming podiums in the Micro Max class last year, have all moved to the new Mini category.
The departure of the top five leaves the Micro Max field open with Bengaluru's Shiv Tummala of Peregrine Racing and Mumbai's Aarav Surekha of Rayo Racing, being the front runners.
The Pre-Finals and Finals of the championship are slated for Sunday.