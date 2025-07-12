World champ Pissay eyes historic 7th National Rally Title at Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After three consecutive wins, 3-time FIM World Champion Aishwarya Pissay, is gearing up for a potentially historic performance at Round 4 of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2025 for 2 Wheelers, set to take place in Coimbatore over the weekend.

Riding for Petronas TVS Racing, Aishwarya enters this crucial round as the current Women’s Championship leader. A victory here would not only extend her unbeaten streak for the season but also put her on track to become the first in Indian motorsport history to win seven National Rally Titles. It would also mark her 12th overall National Title across both rally and road racing — further solidifying her legacy in Indian motorsport.

The Rally of Coimbatore presents a formidable challenge, featuring 52.22 km of gravel-heavy competitive stages, spread across a total itinerary of 76.58 km. Known for its unpredictable terrain and technical difficulty, the event will demand precision, endurance, and unwavering focus from all competitors.

“This season has been about pushing every boundary. Coimbatore is a demanding rally with its dirt and gravel terrain, and maintaining focus here is everything. I’m driven to keep this unbeaten streak alive and move one step closer to that 7th national rally title, for my team, my sponsors, and everyone who’s supported my journey,” said Aishwarya.