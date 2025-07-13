Indian chess players bag seven medals in FIDE WC

INDIA has shown its mettle in chess by securing an impressive 7 medals out of a total of 18 at the FIDE World Cup in the Under-8 to Under-12 age categories. This marks the highest medal haul by any nation at the event.

The tournament, featuring the world's most promising young chess players, witnessed intense competition across multiple age and gender divisions. The Indian contingent rose to the challenge, clinching three World Championship titles and four additional podium finishes. Medal Winners: Gold Medals (World Champions) Sarbartho Mani: Under-10 (Open); Divi Bijesh: Under-10 (Girls); Pratitee Bordoloi: Under-12 (Girls); Silver Medals: Oishik Mondal: Under-10 (Open); Aadya Gowda: Under-12 (Girls); Bronze Medals: Aarit Kapil: Under-10 (Open); Sharvaanica AS: Under-10 (Girls).