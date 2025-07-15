MCC-Murugappa Hockey Gold Cup: Railways blank TN 6-0, IOC beat Malaysia

CHENNAI: INDIAN Oil Corporation secured their third win of the tournament when they defeated Malaysia Junior National in a Pool B match in the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Tuesday. After a goalless first half, Gurjinder Singh scored in the 33rd minute for Indian Oil. Sumit Kumar doubled the lead in the 58th minute. The Malaysia Junior National team showed flashes of promise but struggled to convert opportunities against a well-organised IOCL defence. In the second match of the day, Railways delivered a commanding performance defeating Tamil Nadu 6-0 in a one-sided encounter. Gursahibjit Singh and Pankaj Rawat each struck twice as RSPB overwhelmed their southern rivals. Simranjot Singh added a fifth in the 52nd minute, and Shivam Anand capped off the scoring spree two minutes later with another field goal.