MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways win big, Indian Navy win 3-2

CHENNAI: Railways continued their dominant run in MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup as they beat SAI NCOE, Bhopal 5-2 in a Pool A match held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Thursday.
Gursahibjit Singh was the standout performer for Railways, notching a hat-trick with goals in the 7th 8th and 59th minutes (both field goals). Darshan Gawkar and Shivam Anand struck another in the 26th minute. Mohit Karma and Munish Malik scored for NCOE.
In the 2nd match of the day, Indian Navy (INN) registered a 3–2 win over Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC). Selvaraj K scored twice for the Indian Navy. Results: Pool A: Railways 5 (GS Singh 7' 28' 59' D Gawkar 21' S Anand 26') bt NCOE, Bhopal 2 (M Karma 32' M Malik 37'). Pool B - Indian Navy 3 (Selvaraj K 49' 55' A Topno 54') bt IOC 2 (Ragunath V R 45', G Singh 60').
Vidyuth bowls Alwarpet to victory
Left arm spinner P Vidyuth's five-fer (match maul 10/81) was key in Alwarpet CC beating Singam Puli CC by eight runs on Day 2 of the Senior Division league of the TNCA. Brief scores: At AM Jain: SKM CC 217 vs MRC 'A' 356/5 in 97 ovs (SR Athish 156, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 103) At MRF-Pachaiyappa's: Jupiter CC 282 in 93.1 ovs (A Venkatesh 106; R Aushik Srinivas 4/57) vs Globe Trotters CC 304/3 in 83 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 123, G Ajitesh 77 batting). At SSN: Alwarpet CC 95 & 104 bt Singam Puli CC 36 & 155 in 40 ovs (CH Jitendra Kumar 58, P Vidyuth 5/67, Ninad Rathva 4/55). Points: Alwarpet 6 (7); Singam Puli 0(0). At Guru Nanak: Grand Slam CC 222 in 91.4 ovs (L Suryapprakash 89, Gurjapneet Singh 5/60) vs Vijay CC 215/6 in 75 ovs (B Aparajith 60 batting, V Arunachalam 3/54). At IITM-Chemplast: Nelson 387 in 106.3 ovs (Swapnil Singh 75, S Rithik Easwaran 133, Robin Bist 84, R Sonu Yadav 7/62) vs Jolly Rovers CC 191/1 in 58 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 115 batting, S Lokeshwar 32 batting). At SRMC: Young Stars CC 273 all out in 90 ovs (R Bharat Srinivas 50 n.o., H Trilok Nag 3/50, Jalaj Saxena 3/87) vs Sea Hawks 184/5 in 74 ovs (R Kavin 64).
SRMIST Basketball win
SRMIST basketball men's team won gold in the 33rd State Level inter-collegiate basketball tournament held at Sri Raghavendra Basketball Club, Chennai. Results: 1st league: SRMIST bt DG Vaishnav College, Chennai 83-62. 2nd league: SRMIST lost to Madras Christian College, Chennai 65-71. Final league: SRMIST bt Hindustan College, Chennai 81-79. Winner: SRMIST.