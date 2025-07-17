MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways win big, Indian Navy win 3-2

CHENNAI: Railways continued their dominant run in MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup as they beat SAI NCOE, Bhopal 5-2 in a Pool A match held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Thursday.

Gursahibjit Singh was the standout performer for Railways, notching a hat-trick with goals in the 7th 8th and 59th minutes (both field goals). Darshan Gawkar and Shivam Anand struck another in the 26th minute. Mohit Karma and Munish Malik scored for NCOE.

In the 2nd match of the day, Indian Navy (INN) registered a 3–2 win over Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC). Selvaraj K scored twice for the Indian Navy. Results: Pool A: Railways 5 (GS Singh 7' 28' 59' D Gawkar 21' S Anand 26') bt NCOE, Bhopal 2 (M Karma 32' M Malik 37'). Pool B - Indian Navy 3 (Selvaraj K 49' 55' A Topno 54') bt IOC 2 (Ragunath V R 45', G Singh 60').