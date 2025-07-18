75 entries for Coimbatore National racing championships

CHENNAI: The first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National car racing championship 2025 is set to commence at the refurbished Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Saturday, while boasting of 75 entries across various categories. The compact 2.3 kilometre long circuit with 16 turns, will witness both single-seaters - the MRF F2000 and F1600, Formula LGB 1300 - and saloon cars that include the Indian Touring Cars (ITC), the newly introduced ITC1625, Super Stock and the Indian Junior Touring Cars (IJTC) besides the Volkswagen Polo Cup.
Veteran Chetan Korada from Chennai will make another attempt in the MRF F2000 with a few young guns like 16-year-old Ishaan Madesh from Bengaluru.
The MRF F1600 grid has the promising Pune teenager, Saishiva Sankaran who made his debut last season with three podiums in six outings after joining the championship for the final two rounds. Also in the fray is Mumbai's Zahan Commissariat, the first runner-up in the championship last year, and the lone female driver, Priyanka Vijay from Bengaluru who cut her racing teeth in the Formula LGB 1300 category and is moving up to the next level.
The Formula LGB 1300 category which has never failed to dish out exciting and entertaining races, has attracted 38 entries across Open and Junior classes with a mix of experienced drivers and rookies.
One of the major highlights of the weekend will no doubt be the touring cars, headlined by local star and a multiple National champion in the ITC class, veteran Arjun Balu, who returns to the championship after a year's break, driving the super-quick Race Concepts-prepared Honda City IVTEC. He will have to contend with last year's champion Biren Pithawalla (Team N1) from Mumbai who will be in a VW Polo.
TNCA First Division: MRC 'A' defeat SKM CC by an innings
Riding on P Saravana Kumar's 3/39, MRC 'A' defeated SKM CC by an innings and 48 runs on the third day of round two of the TNCA Senior Division league at the AM Jain college grounds.
R Ganesh (2/16), Bhargav Bhatt (2/36) and B Aaditya (2/50) also picked up two wickets each to contribute to the win.
Brief scores: At AM Jain: SKM CC 217 & 162 in 64.1 ovs (J Kousik 54, M Dinesh Veda Guru 40, P Saravana Kumar 3/39) lost to MRC 'A' 427/6 decl in 107 ovs (SR Athish 156, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 103). Points: MRC 'A' 6 (11); SKM 0 (6). At MRF-Pachaiyappa's: Jupiter 282 & 72/2 in 29 ovs (R Aushik Srinivas 2/30) drew with Globe Trotters 387/9 decl in 117.3 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 123, G Ajitesh 131, NS Harish 4/97). Points: Trotters 5 (10) ; Jupiter 1(2). At Guru Nanak: Grand Slam 222 & 87/3 in 37 ovs drew with Vijay CC 321 in 94 ovs (B Aparajith 127, J Hemchudeshan 5/73). Points: Vijay 5 (7); Grand Slam 1 (6). At IITM-Chemplast: Nelson CC 387 drew with Jolly Rovers 441/8 decl. in 123.1 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 128, S Lokeshwar 135, R Sanjay Yadav 4/101). Points : Rovers 5 (6); Nelson 1 (7). At SRMC: Young Stars 273 & 99/2 in 28 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 49 n.o.) drew with Sea Hawks 271 in 107.2 ovs (R Kavin 64, P Shijit Chandran 72, S Mohan Prasath 4/62). Points: Young Stars 5 (5); Hawks 1 (3).
5 new records at state jnr swimming meet
Five new meet records were made in Day 1 of the State Aquatic Championship at the SDAT Aquatic Complex at
Velachery on Friday.M S Nitheesh of TDSAT timed 2.25.53s in the boys 200 metres breastroke final, bettering S Dhanush's timing 2.26.66s from 2017.
Other records: group 1: boys 200m butterfly GS Srinikesh Sabari (ACES): 2:12.33s; group 2 boys 200m butterfly: Abdulla Hayeez (ACES): 2:13.67s; group 3 boys 400m freestyle Jitesh M (ORCA) 4:56.68s; group 1 - girls 200m breaststroke: Shreenithi Natesan (STBRI) 2:44.57s.
Hansini advances in State TT meet
M Hansini of Chennai beat KG Aradhana of Madurai 11-3, 11-6, 11-7 in the girls U19 pre-quarterfinals of the UTT-TNTTA State ranking table tennis tournament at the ICF Indoor stadium.
Results: Girls: U-19: Pre-Quarterfinals: N Sharvani (Mylapore Club) bt S Varshini (BTTA) 11-5, 11-2, 11-7; M Hansini (Chennai) bt K G Aradhana (Madurai) 11-3, 11-6, 11-7; BR Nandhini (MVM) bt J Sudeshna (CBETTF) 8-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-4; R Mercy (ACE TTA) bt MR Moksha (SK Academy) 11-6, 12-14, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9; Shameena Shah (Madurai) bt Christin Fiona (Jawahar TTA) 4-11, 11-8, 11-7, 12-10; M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt Yogasri (DDL) 11-4, 11-4, 11-6; SS Bhuvanidha (Madurai) bt J Shree Sasinee (CBETTF) 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 11-4; B Varnica (SSA- ERD) bt MR Pooja (SK Academy) 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, 11-7.