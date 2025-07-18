75 entries for Coimbatore National racing championships

CHENNAI: The first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National car racing championship 2025 is set to commence at the refurbished Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Saturday, while boasting of 75 entries across various categories. The compact 2.3 kilometre long circuit with 16 turns, will witness both single-seaters - the MRF F2000 and F1600, Formula LGB 1300 - and saloon cars that include the Indian Touring Cars (ITC), the newly introduced ITC1625, Super Stock and the Indian Junior Touring Cars (IJTC) besides the Volkswagen Polo Cup.

Veteran Chetan Korada from Chennai will make another attempt in the MRF F2000 with a few young guns like 16-year-old Ishaan Madesh from Bengaluru.

The MRF F1600 grid has the promising Pune teenager, Saishiva Sankaran who made his debut last season with three podiums in six outings after joining the championship for the final two rounds. Also in the fray is Mumbai's Zahan Commissariat, the first runner-up in the championship last year, and the lone female driver, Priyanka Vijay from Bengaluru who cut her racing teeth in the Formula LGB 1300 category and is moving up to the next level.

The Formula LGB 1300 category which has never failed to dish out exciting and entertaining races, has attracted 38 entries across Open and Junior classes with a mix of experienced drivers and rookies.

One of the major highlights of the weekend will no doubt be the touring cars, headlined by local star and a multiple National champion in the ITC class, veteran Arjun Balu, who returns to the championship after a year's break, driving the super-quick Race Concepts-prepared Honda City IVTEC. He will have to contend with last year's champion Biren Pithawalla (Team N1) from Mumbai who will be in a VW Polo.