MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways beat Navy in final, complete hat-trick glory

HOLDERS Indian Railways bettered a youthful Indian Navy team 3-1 in the final of the MCC-Murugappa Hockey Gold Cup at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, the Railways complete its hat-trick of Gold Cup wins, making it the most decorated side with four titles.

In the eighth minute, Shivam Anand scored, before Navy equalised thanks to Aakib Rahim Arif.

Pankaj Rawat scored in the third quarter and Niyaz Rahim added another in the 57th minute. Result: Railways 3 (S Anand 8', P Rawat 37', SN Rahim 57') bt Navy 1 (AR Arif 15').