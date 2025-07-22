World 6-red snooker c'ships: Gupta storms into pre-quarters, Karthik, Garg advance to last-16

Gupta storms into pre-quarters, Karthik, Garg advance to last-16 in U-21s

CHENNAI: National champion Paras Gupta outplayed Mohamed Shehab of UAE 4-0 to storm into the pre-quarterfinals of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championships in Manama, Bahrain on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old didn’t come up with the big breaks, but played a percentage game to outsmart his rival. The eighth seed grabbed the chances – there were plenty on the day – that came his way, to floor the formidable Shehab in straight frames.

In the last-16 stage, the Agra-based Gupta, who finished runner-up at the Asian 6-red event in Colombo last month, will take on China’s Pan Yiming.

Late on Monday night, Aditya Mehta outclassed double World champion Muhammad Asif of Pakistan 4-0 to top Group ‘N’. By virtue of being ranked No. 2 in the reseeding, Mehta got a bye directly into the pre-quarters.