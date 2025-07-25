Bengaluru to debut ‘Kichcha’s Kings’ in IRL 2025 season

BENGALURU: The Indian Racing League (IRL), the country’s first franchise-based motorsports league, will see the debut of a new team from Bengaluru in the 2025 season. The team, named ‘Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru’, is owned by Kannada superstar actor Sudeep and his wife Priya Sudeep.

Highlighting the announcement of the new team, Sudeep said: “I’ve always been drawn to speed. It demands focus, courage, and heart. Motorsport brings all of that together, and with Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, we’re turning that passion into action.”

Following the drivers’ draft, KKB has announced a four-driver line-up representing diverse categories. The team will feature Neel Jani (International), Le Mans winner and former Formula One test driver; Ruhaan Alva (India International), Bengaluru’s prodigy and F4 India front runner; Kyle Kumaran (Indian), national karting and F4 talent; and Jem Hepworth (female driver), British endurance and GT racing driver.

The IRL 2025 season is scheduled to begin on August 16 in Coimbatore.

With the inclusion of Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, the league now comprises six city-based teams: Speed Demons Delhi, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Goa Aces, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, and Chennai Turbo Riders.