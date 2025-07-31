SRFI announces revamped PSA tours, Delhi and Ahmedabad to host

A revamped calendar for the Indian Squash opens was launched by the the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) on Thursday. The HCL India Squash Tour 2025-26 is expanded to six cities, with Delhi and Ahmedabad newly added. The tours will start with with the Professional Squash Association's (PSA) 9k Challenger tour in Monday, August 4.

Additionally, Delhi is set to host the Senior National Squash Championships from August 23 to August 28. This PSA Challenger Tour series brings international-calibre competition to Indian soil, offering critical PSA ranking points, enhanced prize purses, and a stronger pathway for homegrown players. This is also a boost to India’s squash ambitions, especially with the sport’s debut at the LA 2028 Olympics.

One 15k challenger tournament will take place in Chennai, while two 9k challenger events will take place in Jaipur and Mumbai. Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad will host 6k challenger events each. Importantly, all tournaments will award equal prize money to men and women, with champions taking home USD 15,000, 9,000, or 6,000, depending on the event tier. Each leg will follow a 24-player knockout format, with the top 8 seeds receiving byes into the second round. The Tour is open to PSA-registered players aged 15 and above.