National swimming championships: Karnataka, TN swimmers dominate

BHUBANESWAR: Karnataka swimmers continued to dominate proceedings, as they smashed three meet records on Day 2 of the 78th National Senior Aquatics Championship at Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

With 15 in total, Karnataka ended the day on top of the medal tally with six gold, three silver and six bronze medals. Tamil Nadu with eight medals (5G,2S,1B) and Railways with seven medals (2G,2S,3B) sit second and third respectively. “My experience from the Olympics and Asian Games helped me better my timings. I am aiming to improve my timings ahead of World Championships (in July),” Dhinidhi said.