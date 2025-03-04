Other

MOP Vaishnav College triumph at the SSN Trophy

They defeated JIT 77-65 in the women's basketball event to win the title
MOP Vaishnav College women's team with India cricketer Vijay Shankar after winning the title
MOP Vaishnav College defeated JIT 77-65 in the women's basketball event at the SSN Trophy. International cricketer, Vijay Shankar, was the chief guest and gave away the trophies, medals and certificates to the winners.

Results: (Finals). Basketball: Men: Hindustan IST bt JIT 70-54. Women: MOP Vaishnav bt JIT 77-65. Badminton: Men: SRM IST bt SSN 2-0. Women: SRM IST bt MOP 2-1. TT: Men: Loyola Arts bt SSN 3-1. Women: SRM IST bt MOP 3-1. Tennis: Men: SRM IST bt SRM Valliammai Engg College 2-1. Women: MOP Vaishanv  bt Srimathi Indira College, Trichy 2-0. Chess: Men: SSN 14.5 points; St Joseph's Engg College 13 points. Women: Shiv Nadar University Chennai 13 points; RIT 11 points. Squash: Men: Andrew (LICET) bt Jeffin (Sri Sairam Engg) 2-0. Volleyball: Men: REC bt DSCET 2-1. Football (men): Hindustan IST bt St Joseph's College of Commerce, Bangalore 5-4.

Sai Kiran advances

Saikaran Angamuthu beat Ishaan Sudharshan of USA 6-1, 6-1 while Atharva Sriramoju got the better of second seed Kishore Sriram 6-0, 6-2 in the boys' singles qualifying first-round match of the TVS ITF Juniors U18 Tennis Championship in Madurai.

Results: Boys: Qualifying 1st round: Lethaeesh S Kombila bt A Singh Dalpatia 6-2, 6-1; P Chitania bt A Choubey 6-2, 6-2; N Korishettru (USA) bt V Sanas 3-6, 6-4,11-9; A Prakash bt N Padmanabhan 6-1,6-4; A Sriramoju bt K Sriram 6-0, 6-2; Y Raj Thalagattpura Amruthraj bt P Rajesh 6-2, 6-3; S Karan Angamuthu bt I Sudharshan (USA) 6-1,6-1.

Hat-trick by Gupta

All round display by Yatharth Gupta (88 n.o and 3 for 23 including a hat-trick) propelled Pillai College, Mumbai to hammer SMVEC, Puducherry by 99 runs in the 11th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial all-India inter collegiate T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Pillai College, Mumbai 177/5 in 20 ovs (Yatharth Gupta 88 n.o, Sahil Desai 30) bt SMVEC, Puducherry 78 in 12.5 ovs (R Vishwa 39 n.o; Yatharth Gupta 3/23).

Samrutha clinches top prize in chess meet

Samrutha M from Chennai won the U16 girls' crown at the 64 Squares Chess Academy-4th Tamil Nadu level children's chess tournament held at Citi Centre, Mylapore. The event attracted 357 participants, including 32 FIDE-rated players.

Results: (winners only): U-8: Boys: Siddharth Anuj (Tiruvallur); Girls: Varniga M (Chennai). U-10: Boys:  Avyukth Shrikkanth (Tiruvallur); Girls: Kavinayasri N (Chengalpattu). U-12: Boys: Michoel Manu (Chengalpattu); Girls: Veyashini P (Chennai). U-16: Boys: Mohamed Thaufiq R (Chennai); Girls: Samrutha M (Chennai).

