Cannot be more unhappy a situation: Delhi HC on wrestlers

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday termed the situation of wrestling and its athletes as "unhappy" while hearing an appeal filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The appeal was filed challenging an order passed by a single bench of the Delhi High Court restoring an order dated 27.12.2023 wherein the ad-hoc committee appointed by the Indian Olympic Association was asked to discharge the functions of the federation.

"As far as the interest of the sports and athletes are concerned, there cannot be more unhappy a situation," noted the division bench comprising Delhi HC Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

As the WFI was suspended by the sports ministry on December 24, 2023, the single judge on August 16 last year restored the order to run the day-to-day affairs of the federation through the ad-hoc panel. However, the IOA had declined to do so because the WFI was recognised by United World Wrestling.

The bench pointed out that because of the stalemate the selection for Asian Championships too has been affected. "So far as the Appellant/Federation is concerned, by means of an order dated 24.12.2023, passed by the Union Government, it has been suspended and accordingly, as on today neither the Ad-hoc Committee which was ordered to be restored by the learned Single Judge’s order nor the Appellant/Federation is in a position to make preparations, selection of the National Team and send the same to Senior Asian Championships (GR/FS/WW), an international event which is likely to commence from 25.03.2025 at Amman, Jordan."

Noting that the restoration of the panel shall continue only till such time the ministry's order is in force, the court said, "Learned Single Judge has further observed in the order under challenge herein that it shall be open to respondent no.1 (sports ministry) to withdraw/review the said order if the circumstances so warrant and that the said order passed by the learned Single Judge shall not be construed as imposing any limitation or constraints in this regard. On account of non-restoration of the Ad-hoc Committee in terms of the order passed by the learned Single Judge and also on account of the suspension order dated 24.12.2023, as on today, there does not appear to be a competent body which can be entrusted with the task of selecting the team and to make other arrangements so that the participation of the wrestlers in the aforesaid international event, which is to commence from 25.03.2025, can be ensured."

The division bench has further accepted the request of ministry's counsel to enable the respondent no 1 to review its suspension order and listed the matter for hearing on March 11.

Antim out of Federation Cup

Paris Olympian Antim Panghal (53kg) and Manisha (62kg) have withdrawn their names from the Federation Cup scheduled to begin in Punjab on Saturday. The WFI said both wrestlers opted out of the competition on medical grounds.