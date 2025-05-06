Two motorbike riders killed in crash during British Supersport motorbike race

LONDON: Two motorcycle racers lost their lives and another was seriously injured in a major crash involving 11 bikes during a British Supersport race on Monday at Oulton Park in northwest England.

The accident happened on the first lap of the race, which was part of the British Superbike Championship weekend. After the crash, the race was immediately stopped, and the rest of the day’s events were cancelled.

The riders who died were Owen Jenner, 21, from England, and Shane Richardson, 29, from New Zealand. Another rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, from England, suffered serious injuries.

According to Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR), the event organisers, Owen Jenner was treated at the crash site and then taken to the circuit’s medical centre. Despite efforts to save him, he died from a severe head injury.

Shane Richardson was also treated at the track and then taken to the hospital with serious chest injuries. Sadly, he died on the way to the hospital.

Tom Tunstall suffered major back and stomach injuries and was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

Other riders—Carl Harris, Max Morgan, Cameron Hall, Freddie Barnes, and Morgan McLaren-Wood—had minor injuries and were treated at the track. Three more riders—Lewis Jones, Corey Tinker, and George Edwards—were involved in the crash but were not injured.