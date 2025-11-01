Chennai Open: Tjen defeats Tararudee in thriller, to face Birrell in final

CHENNAI: Indonesian tennis player Janice Tjen on Saturday fought hard to beat Thailand's number 1 tennis player Lanlana Tararudee in the semifinal of the Chennai Open at the SDAT Tennis Stadium here.

She will face Kimberly Birrell in Sunday's final, who defeated Joanna Garland in a match that lasted 3 hours and 24 minutes.

Within two months, Tjen will play her second WTA tour final. She played her first final in Sao Paulo but lost to French teen T Rakotomanga Rajonah.

"I am lucky to get the win here. It could have gone anyone's way," she told post her win.