'Heat hazard' at Singapore GP means F1 drivers will carry cooling equipment

SINGAPORE: This week's Singapore Grand Prix has officially been declared a “heat hazard,” meaning cars must carry cooling equipment. It's the first time the rule has been used in Formula 1.

Race director Rui Marques declared a heat hazard on Thursday because the temperature is forecast to be above 31 degrees (88 F) during the race weekend. The temperature in the F1 website forecast for Saturday is 32 C, rising to 33 C on Sunday.

Under new rules for 2025, governing body the FIA introduced cooling vests for drivers which pump fluid around a network of tubes in the vest.

Drivers don't have to use the system but can't save weight by leaving it out.

Even drivers who don't wear the vest must have some cooling system equipment fitted in the car, along with ballast to compensate for the weight of the vest.

The FIA started work on cooling technology for drivers after the Qatar Grand Prix in 2023 saw drivers require medical attention after feeling unwell in the heat.

Singapore is a notoriously tough race for F1 drivers because of the heat and humidity on the street circuit, even though the race is held at night. In the past, F1 drivers have said the Singapore heat makes their in-car drinking water supplies uncomfortable to drink, some likening it to hot tea.