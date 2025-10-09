Historic return: Indian jr shuttlers come to the fore at world stage

CHENNAI: It was a moment that India had yearned for long. Towards the closing stages of India's match against South Korea, Unnati Hooda was edging closer and closer towards the promise land. Hooda, one of the familiar faces in the team, was doing what was needed during her women's singles tie against Kim Han Bi in the mixed team competition of the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati.

Every point that Hooda was scoring against Kim was being cheered with palpable enthusiasm. When Hooda finally delivered the decisive blow (a half-smash from close to the net), the excitement levels rose to a crescendo. Hooda seemed ecstatic as she turned towards her fellow teammates, who had done their bit earlier. Within seconds, her teammates thronged Hooda to celebrate the historic moment. India, in the process, had earned their first-ever medal in the history of the marquee competition. Unnati & Co, after beating South Korea 2-1 (44-45, 45-30, 45-33), marched into the semifinals of the Suhandinata Cup.

For a young bunch who have aspirations to touch the sky in the near future, it is a sizeable feat, a medal that could give them the belief ahead of bigger battles in the future.

Unlike their group stage contests, which had been a cruise, the Indian shuttlers had to dig deep into their resources to carve this win. In the opening game, Unnati, who was playing the decisive women's singles tie against the same opponent had been unable to rescue her team as South Korea narrowly pocketed the game 45-44.