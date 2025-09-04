CSK Junior Golf Championships: Ishnidh & Aradhana champions

“It has been a joy to witness over 80 talented juniors battle it out this week at the course managed by the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) in perfect conditions. With the course at its best, thanks to the club, and the

generous support of CSK, this tournament has set a fine benchmark," said Hemant P Chordia, member in charge of the Junior Development Program in the TNGF.

Secretary of TNGF R K Jhaver also agreed with Chordia and said, "It reinforces our belief that golf has a bright future as a sport. TNGF remains committed to providing opportunities, creating the right atmosphere, and nurturing the next generation to become world champions. We look forward to host many more tournaments in days to come."

Other winners: Age 8 and under Players (Boys Shinav Santosh- 87, Girls - Pramati Veera- 88)

Age 9-10 : 12 players (Boys - Advit Sunil - 162, Girls - Ridhima Kapoor - 177)

Age 11-12 : 15 players (Boys - Vivaan Singh - 166, Girls - Isha A R - 163)

Age 13-15 : 11 players (Boys - Aryan Pal - 236, Girls - Nainika Kumar - 181)