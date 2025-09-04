CSK Junior Golf Championships: Ishnidh & Aradhana champions

CHENNAI: The Cosmopolitan Golf Course on Thursday saw some top young talents battle out for the championships during the Chennai Super Kings Junior Golf Championship. The highlight of the tournament was when two players scored a hole-in-one on a par three on the same day. Isha A R played a pitching wedge to score the ace on hole 11 and Jaithirt Ranjit Warrier played a 7 iron to the difficult hole 17 for his ace. After three days of intense competition under near-perfect weather conditions, Ishnidh Virdi from Bengaluru emerged as the overall champion in the boys' category. He finished with a score of 223. (75,69, 79) “This was definitely one of the most exciting and competitive tournaments I have ever played in,” said Ishnidh. Aradhana Manikandan clinched the girls' title, with a score of 224 (77,74,73). The tournament, conducted under the aegis of Indian Golf Union (IGU), featured over 87 junior golfers from southern states where children aged between five and 18 years old took part.
“It has been a joy to witness over 80 talented juniors battle it out this week at the course managed by the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) in perfect conditions. With the course at its best, thanks to the club, and the
generous support of CSK, this tournament has set a fine benchmark," said Hemant P Chordia, member in charge of the Junior Development Program in the TNGF.
Secretary of TNGF R K Jhaver also agreed with Chordia and said, "It reinforces our belief that golf has a bright future as a sport. TNGF remains committed to providing opportunities, creating the right atmosphere, and nurturing the next generation to become world champions. We look forward to host many more tournaments in days to come."
Other winners: Age 8 and under Players (Boys Shinav Santosh- 87, Girls - Pramati Veera- 88)
Age 9-10 : 12 players (Boys - Advit Sunil - 162, Girls - Ridhima Kapoor - 177)
Age 11-12 : 15 players (Boys - Vivaan Singh - 166, Girls - Isha A R - 163)
Age 13-15 : 11 players (Boys - Aryan Pal - 236, Girls - Nainika Kumar - 181)