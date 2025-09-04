First-ever Golden Raid in PKL history sees Ashu seal thrilling win for Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

VISAKAPATNAM: Dabang Delhi K.C. etched a stunning win against Puneri Paltan in a thrilling contest that went to the Golden Raid at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Thursday. Ashu Malik scored yet another Super 10, while Fazel Atrachali got a High Five as the two sides took the score to 28-28 and forced a tie-breaker.

The Paltan, who have been in strong form this season, opened the scoring with a successful raid and quickly extended their lead to 2-0 with a solid tackle. Dabang Delhi then got on the board soon after through a tackle from Fazel Atrachali. The game remained evenly contested in the opening 10 minutes, with both teams trading points. At the first Time Out, Dabang Delhi held a narrow 8-6 lead.

Puneri Paltan fought back with a Super Tackle to level the scores at 8-8. However, the momentum shifted in the final four minutes of the half. Ashu Malik produced a Super Raid that earned Delhi three crucial points and gave them a 12-10 advantage.