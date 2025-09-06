Classy Rahil Pillarisetty tops Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race

CHENNAI: Notching his third win in five starts in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open class, Hyderabad’s Rahil Pillarisetty (RACR Castrol Power1) extended his lead on the points table in the third round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

The day’s other winners in the National championship included Rajender Beedani (MAI Racing) from Hyderabad in the Stock 165cc (Novice) category, and Chennai’s Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) who won a truncated Girls (Stock 165cc) race. Meanwhile, Raj Kumar (Motul Sparks Racing) from Coimbatore, topped the Stock 165cc (Novice) race and Mohamed Mikhail (Mad Rabbit Racing) from Thiruvallur, won a close contest in the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) race while Venkatesh Iyyappan (Rookies Racing) took the honours in the Pro-Stock 200cc Open race that saw fraction of a second separating the top three.

The 27-year-old Rahil, piloting a Yamaha R3, who started from pole position, carried far too much pace for the rest and which ensured he had sufficient gap over his nearest rival, defending champion Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) at the finish line. Rahil’s team-mate Bengaluru’s Anish Damodara Shetty, a former two-time National champion, marked his return to racing after three years with a podium spot.