Ricky Hatton, former world boxing champion, dies at 46

MANCHESTER: Ricky Hatton, the former boxing world champion who rose to become one of the most popular fighters in the sport, has died. He was 46.

Hatton was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester, Britain's Press Association reported Sunday.

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

"Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 a.m. today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Friends of Hatton were quick to pay tribute Sunday morning.

"Today we lost not only one of Britain's greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton," former world champion, Amir Khan, posted on X.