From watching videos of Sheetal to bettering her for gold: the tale of first quadruple amputee archer Payal

Years later, she would go on to be a champion para-archer. On Saturday at the World Archery Para series in Bangkok, she edged past her para-archery idol Sheetal for gold in the women’s compound final 139-136. This is not the first time Payal has got the better of Sheetal. In January 2025, Payal won gold ahead of Sheetal at the 6th National Para Archery Championship in Jaipur. She followed it up with a silver at the Khelo India Para Games and another at the Nationals in Patiala earlier this year — both times losing to Sheetal.

But her foray into archery was not the easiest. It began when a social media post caught the eyes of Kuldeep Vedwan, a coach at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Archery Academy in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir — the same place where Sheetal trained. “In 2023, I saw Payal (on social media) for the first time and contacted the person who posted about her. He said Payal was staying in an orphanage in Bolangir district of Odisha,” Vedwan told this daily. “I personally visited the place and requested them to take her along with me to the academy. But they denied,” he said.