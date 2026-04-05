Asian Boxing C'ship: Minakshi, Jaismine march into semis

CHENNAI: Reigning world champions Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Minakshi Hooda (48kg) produced power-packed performances to enter the semifinals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships at the ASA Arena in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) on Sunday.

Having received byes in the opening round, the No 1 seeds in their weight categories were making their first appearance in the ongoing edition of the continental meet.

Besides, the male boxers — Lokesh (85kg), Akash (70kg) and Harsh Choudhary (90kg) — also entered the last-four stage. However, Ankush (80kg) suffered a loss. Controlling the bout with sharp combinations and ring awareness, Minakshi defeated Yuka Sadamatsu of Japan by unanimous verdict. Jaismine, who was making her first international appearance of the season, also produced a similar show to outclass China's Ziyi Chen. Jaismine was the standout pugilist last year and she'll be hoping to go all the way. Minakshi will also be eyeing nothing but a gold medal.