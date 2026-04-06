Meet one of the forces behind boxer Priya, a coach who once handed boxing lessons to Manu Bhaker

CHENNAI: Bhiwani district has produced many champion boxers over the years and the region continues to churn out promising talents. Priya Ghanghas, who's enjoying a fairytale run at the moment, is the latest to join the bandwagon. The pugilist from Dhanana is on the cusp of glory after reaching the finals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships at the ASA Arena in Sukhbaatar District, Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia).

It's a massive run for the youngster, who had started her campaign with a win over a former champion from the continental meet. In her next bout, she upset the former world champ before her latest success against Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia in the last-four stage. Monday's bout was a mismatch as the 60kg pugilist got the votes of all the judges by the ringside.

Someone who has had a big hand in her rise to prominence is Ravi Sangwan, Haryana coach, who had introduced her to the sport a decade or so ago. Interestingly, Ravi, a former national champion, is someone who had also handed boxing lessons to Manu Bhaker, now a multiple Olympic medallist in shooting.

Priya trained under him at Dadri for around seven years before she joined SAI, Bhiwani. More recently, she has been refining her skills at the national camp. Her talent might have taken her to different pin codes but they continue to remain in touch. It's only natural for Ravi, an ex-Armyman, to be thrilled with her latest exploits inside the ring.

"I can't express my feelings at the moment. I'm really proud of her," Ravi, who has shared a room with India great Dingko Singh during his playing years, told The New Indian Express.

"She has had a good potential since her childhood. She was highly dedicated. Her brother is also a good boxer and they used to come for training. They came in 2015. I had opened an academy then — Dadri Boxing Academy. She was fifth or sixth standard then. Both her and her brother would never miss training," the coach, who has trained boxers like Satish Kumar — Tokyo Games quarterfinalist, added.