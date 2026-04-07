CSK will continue supporting young sportspersons from Tamil Nadu: Rupa Gurunath

CHENNAI: Ten budding sportspersons were presented with Rs 50,000 each at the Chennai Super Kings-Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association Awards and Scholarships 2026, held with the support of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Chess prodigies Tamizh Amudhan (the only under-9 player in the world rated above 2000 Elo), R. Aaranya (Asian youth champion) and S. Dharshini, a 15-year-old footballer from Mannargudi, were some of the beneficiaries. Among those present were CSK’s Wholetime Director Rupa Gurunath, CEO KS Viswanathan, and India U-19 World Cup-winning captain and CSK batter Ayush Mhatre, alongside Olympic gold medallist V. Baskaran and Table Tennis legend Sharath Kamal.

Other notable sportspersons included veteran volleyball player M. Ukkrapandian, Indian footballer R. Sandhya, former TN player S. Sharath (BCCI Junior Selection Committee chairman) and former India U-19 captain M. Senthilnathan. TNCA president T.J. Srinivasaraj, secretary U. Bhagwandas Rao and Dr R.N. Baba were also in attendance.

Hailing the TNSJA’s efforts, Rupa Gurunath promised to continue CSK’s support for talented sportspersons. “It’s an honour to carry forward my father N. Srinivasan’s legacy. He has always supported all sports, not just cricket. I liked what was said earlier that this should not be your (athletes’) destination, but a sign that you are on the right path. It’s humbling to be here and share the stage with these young athletes. I’m happy to be part of this and to continue supporting the association,” she said.

CSK CEO Viswanathan added, “We are contributing to a cause that is good for all sports. CSK is a franchise that doesn’t focus only on cricket. It’s a tradition set by N. Srinivasan, and we are following it.”

Mhatre wished the award recipients the very best. “I also began my cricketing journey at a young age. I can understand how this scholarship can motivate [the young sportspersons]. I appreciate TNSJA for doing this. All the best to the youngsters,” he said.

Hockey legend Baskaran was also full of praise, but he had a request: “Appreciate TNSJA for wonderfully selecting these champions. I put my heart into it, and I ask you to make it much bigger. I wish every athlete a wonderful journey in the near future.”