CSK will continue supporting young sportspersons from Tamil Nadu: Rupa Gurunath

CHENNAI: Ten budding sportspersons were presented with Rs 50,000 each at the Chennai Super Kings-Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association Awards and Scholarships 2026, held with the support of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
Chess prodigies Tamizh Amudhan (the only under-9 player in the world rated above 2000 Elo), R. Aaranya (Asian youth champion) and S. Dharshini, a 15-year-old footballer from Mannargudi, were some of the beneficiaries. Among those present were CSK’s Wholetime Director Rupa Gurunath, CEO KS Viswanathan, and India U-19 World Cup-winning captain and CSK batter Ayush Mhatre, alongside Olympic gold medallist V. Baskaran and Table Tennis legend Sharath Kamal.
Other notable sportspersons included veteran volleyball player M. Ukkrapandian, Indian footballer R. Sandhya, former TN player S. Sharath (BCCI Junior Selection Committee chairman) and former India U-19 captain M. Senthilnathan. TNCA president T.J. Srinivasaraj, secretary U. Bhagwandas Rao and Dr R.N. Baba were also in attendance.
Hailing the TNSJA’s efforts, Rupa Gurunath promised to continue CSK’s support for talented sportspersons. “It’s an honour to carry forward my father N. Srinivasan’s legacy. He has always supported all sports, not just cricket. I liked what was said earlier that this should not be your (athletes’) destination, but a sign that you are on the right path. It’s humbling to be here and share the stage with these young athletes. I’m happy to be part of this and to continue supporting the association,” she said.
CSK CEO Viswanathan added, “We are contributing to a cause that is good for all sports. CSK is a franchise that doesn’t focus only on cricket. It’s a tradition set by N. Srinivasan, and we are following it.”
Mhatre wished the award recipients the very best. “I also began my cricketing journey at a young age. I can understand how this scholarship can motivate [the young sportspersons]. I appreciate TNSJA for doing this. All the best to the youngsters,” he said.
Hockey legend Baskaran was also full of praise, but he had a request: “Appreciate TNSJA for wonderfully selecting these champions. I put my heart into it, and I ask you to make it much bigger. I wish every athlete a wonderful journey in the near future.”
Olympian Sharath Kamal urged the young awardees to aim higher. “Firstly, it’s a fantastic event, getting to meet our fellow superstars in various sports and, at the same time, the young, talented crop of athletes. It’s a great job, TNSJA. The scholarship gives them the right motivation to go ahead. I wish I had this kind of support when I was young. It’s good to see slowly, over time, the other sports having individual superstars,” Sharath said.
Thanking the TNSJA, former scholarship recipient Jayaveena spoke about the profound impact it had on her early sporting journey. “This is something that I deeply value. When I think of it today, I realise how much this recognition and scholarship meant to me at that point in time. Yes, it gave confidence, belief, and, very importantly, a sense that I was on the right path. Thank you so much, TNSJA, for doing that and for bringing in that culture of encouragement,” she said.
Jayaveena left the young athletes with an impactful piece of advice: “To all the awardees, please make sure this recognition is not the destination, but a very humble beginning. Make sure this fuels the hunger, discipline, and passion you have for the sport.”
TNSJA scholarship winners (Rs 50,000 each): Tamizh Amudhan (chess), R. Aaranya (chess), Shashaank Saravanakumar (para cycling), T. Dharanidharan (javelin throw), S. Dharshini (football), Shriya Anand (table tennis), D. Sowmiya (volleyball), P. Harish (surfing), S. Asrankha (cricket) and B.K. Kishore (cricket).