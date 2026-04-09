Sarthak Goloui header rescues point for Jamshedpur against Mumbai City

A dramatic late equaliser from substitute Sarthak Goloui cancelled out Brandon Fernandes’ first-half strike as Jamshedpur FC held Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw in a top-of-the-table clash in Indian Super League in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

The result keeps Mumbai City FC at the top of the standings with 18 points, while Jamshedpur FC move to second with 15 points after a hard-fought contest.

Despite Jamshedpur’s sustained pressure throughout the first half, it was Mumbai City who struck on the brink of half-time with a well-worked move. Joni Kauko initiated the attack on the left flank before finding Noufal PN, who squared the ball into the box for Brandon Fernandes. The midfielder showed great composure, turning swiftly before firing a shot that took a heavy deflection off Jamshedpur skipper Stephen Eze.

Late in the second half, Golui equalised. From a corner delivered by Stojanović, the ball travelled towards the far post where Sarthak Goloui rose to meet it, guiding a header that struck the underside of the crossbar and crossed the line, sending the home crowd into delirium; Jamshedpur had just levelled the score at 1-1.

Jamshedpur pushed for a winner in stoppage time, but Mumbai City held firm to secure a point in a gripping contest between two contenders.

RESULTS: Jamshedpur FC – 1 (Sarthak Goloui 90’) Mumbai City FC – 1 (Brandon Fernandes 45’+2)