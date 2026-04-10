Boxer Vishwanath's Asian glory shines light on father's one-time dream 

CHENNAI: THE tales of many Indian sportspersons tend to begin with their parents and grandparents. Their dreams are realised by their children at the big stage. Suresh Babu M, a boxer-turned tailor, has a similar story with his son Vishvanath, but it is layered with other socio-economic aspects.

Vishvanath’s father recounted the experiences in grooming his son into what he is today. Long nights, little to no financial flexibility, and continued rejections were the norm in his journey but the duo ensured that they would persist against the odds. It began in the mid 1990ss when young Suresh took the ring by storm in the city, as he won five sub-junior boxing titles and a silver in the national championships. His performances caught the eyes of those at the Madras Engineering Group's boxing team. However, due to lack of facilities and financial incentive then, Suresh had to quit the sport.

“I was selected by MEG in Bengaluru. I really wanted to go but I could not because I had to make ends meet as a tailor. I did not earn salaries from boxing,” he said. Like his father, Suresh had also become a tailor; he has been running a shop in Kolathur, a famous Chennai suburb as it's the chief minister's constituency. “I thought I could realise my dream through my elder son Vishvanath,” he said.