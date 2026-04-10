Commonwealth Sport satisfied with progress in Amdavad

CHENNAI: The Commonwealth Games at Amdavad is well on course. With most of the venues ready, Amdavad and other sports complexes shortlisted for the 2030 Games, the Commonwealth Sports delegation led by its president Donald Rukare seemed happy with what they saw. No wonder that he later said that the delegation would be leaving India satisfied. The sports programmes, however, have not been finalised as yet.

The CS three-member team (CEO Katie Sadleir and Director of Games and Assurance Darren Hall were the other members) visited the venues that included the Narendra Modi Stadium, Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Mahatma Mandir and IIT Gandhinagar.

According to IOA, the delegation undertook a comprehensive multi-city visit from April 8 to 10, reviewing key venues and infrastructure across Amdavad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Ekta Nagar.