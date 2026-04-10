Commonwealth Sport satisfied with progress in Amdavad

CHENNAI: The Commonwealth Games at Amdavad is well on course. With most of the venues ready, Amdavad and other sports complexes shortlisted for the 2030 Games, the Commonwealth Sports delegation led by its president Donald Rukare seemed happy with what they saw. No wonder that he later said that the delegation would be leaving India satisfied. The sports programmes, however, have not been finalised as yet.
The CS three-member team (CEO Katie Sadleir and Director of Games and Assurance Darren Hall were the other members) visited the venues that included the Narendra Modi Stadium, Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Mahatma Mandir and IIT Gandhinagar.
According to IOA, the delegation undertook a comprehensive multi-city visit from April 8 to 10, reviewing key venues and infrastructure across Amdavad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Ekta Nagar.
Later, Rukare, during interactions with media houses, said that he was pretty satisfied with the progress and that he is sure India would put up a grand show. "From what we saw yesterday and the day before, it's very clear that the facilities that are available, India is ready to put on the show. So we leave with a sense of confidence," Rukare said.
"When the athletes come here in 2030, they are going to have a truly awesome time, not only in terms of sports, but also the cultural side of it has been amazing so far." Though the number of sports has not been finalised, Rukare said that it will be known in the first half of 2027.
"We're working with the city, the country, our counterparts at Commonwealth Games India (IOA), we're beginning to co-create the sports programme. It's very clear that the facilities that are available, Ahmedabad can host a wide range of events.
Athletics and para athletics, swimming and para swimming, table tennis and para table tennis, bowls and para bowls, weightlifting and para powerlifting, artistic gymnastics, netball and boxing are the confirmed disciplines. As things stand, T20 cricket and hockey are the two sports set to be part of it.
Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) president, who is also the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha also sounded positive and said "we will deliver a truly historic and athletecentric Games that inspires the Commonwealth."