Riding on resourcefulness and ability for risk-taking, Vaishali four games away from history

BENGALURU: By Indian chess' recent gold medal winning standards, the last few months have been below par. The World Cup on home soil was disappointing. D Gukesh is still searching for answers in a year he has to defend the title. Most of the top players have lost precious rating points a few months before they defend their Olympiad gold across both categories (open and women).

But because this batch of players are so talented, you can only keep all of them down for as long as possible. With just four rounds to go in the Candidates, R Vaishali has emerged to get ownership of first place. While she's only leading by half-a-point, it's already been a ride and a half.

It involved a below-par start, losing a game because of a mistake, winning a game because of a blunder and, now, with the business end of the tournament fast approaching in Cyprus, going on a run. During her inaugural Candidates in 2024, the Indian was slow to start off the blocks and went on a four-match losing run during the middle phase of the tournament.

This was kind of expected because she's a very imaginative player. She goes for attacking lines and doesn't mind a sacrifice if she knows she can create opportunities or winning chances down the line. This can, however, backfire.

This time, too, she started slowly. But she's the one setting the pace now. After beginning the tournament with four draws and a loss in her first five games, she has now won three of her last five games to be on six points, .5 in front of the second-placed Anna Muzychuk.