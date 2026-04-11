Red card killed us: BFC coach Munoz following defeat against Blasters

BENGALURU: It had everything a derby promises — fights, a red card, goals, and simmering tensions that repeatedly boiled over. That was how the clash between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters unfolded —chaotic, combative, and gripping till the end. The away team scored two goals and sealed their victory (2-1) against the Blues at Sree Kanteerva, Bengaluru, on Saturday.

The first 30 minutes of the match were not going on for anyone's side; however, the deadlock was broken when Williams delivered a dangerous cross or square ball that Ndiaye inadvertently turned into his own net while attempting to clear, with Sunil Chhetri involved in the build-up.

Kevin Yoak’s persistent attempts to swing crosses into the Bengaluru final third showed intent. But the lack of a decisive touch meant those efforts went unrewarded. The game shifted midway through the first half after a heated altercation between Matías Hernandez and Sanchez. The referee sent Sanchez off while Hernandez escaped with a booking. Reduced to 10 men, the Blues slowed the tempo and regrouped to see out the half.

After the first half, BFC was visibly playing differently and they started to press the Tuskers more. Initially, the team started with a 4-1-4-1 formation, but it swiftly transitioned to a 4-4-1 formation. The whole idea was to put the ball to one side with the help of the centre back, the head coach Pep Munoz said. “But the red card killed us. It was obviously a red card, but not for us; it was for them. We brought Moni and Fanai in to speed up the midfield. We are positive now, this team can do a lot better,” Munoz said.

Kerala returned with renewed purpose and far greater sharpness in the final third. Their persistence paid off just past the hour mark when Víctor Bertomeu found the breakthrough, capitalising on sustained pressure. Sensing vulnerability, the visitors pushed harder and doubled their lead in the 78th minute through Argentine winger Franchu, effectively taking the game beyond Bengaluru’s reach.

Ryan Williams stayed a constant threat on the right. He took shots (one on target early in the second period), stretched Kerala's defence with his dribbling and width, and created whatever limited chances BFC had while trying to hold the lead.

With this loss, BFC remain fourth on the table with 14 points. As the season intensifies, their response—both tactical and mental—will define whether they consolidate or slip further.