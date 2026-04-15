Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in negotiations over November bout: promoter

LONDON: British heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are on course to meet in a long-awaited bout in November, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn on Tuesday said he was "pretty sure" the pair will finally meet later this year.

Fury made his latest comeback following 16 months in retirement when he defeated Arslanbek Makhmudov on points on Saturday.

Following that bout, Netflix announced on social media that the richest fight in British boxing history had been agreed between Fury and Joshua.

Hearn said the streaming service jumped the gun but he is confident the fight will happen.

Joshua first needs to get back in the ring for a warm-up fight after his victory over YouTube star Jake Paul in December in his only appearance in 19 months.

"We received the contracts at the end of last week for their proposal of the two fights and we've been going back and forward and we continue to do that," Hearn said.