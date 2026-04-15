Usyk calls kickboxer Verhoeven a dangerous opponent and predicts Joshua would beat Fury

LONDON: Oleksandr Usyk offered an explanation Tuesday for why he's giving kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven a shot at his WBC heavyweight title.

"One time I want to do what I want," the 39-year-old Usyk said at a news conference.

The undefeated Ukrainian's WBA and IBF belts won't be on the line when he faces the 37-year-old Dutch kickboxer in a 12-round bout on May 23 at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Usyk, who hasn't fought since a fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium last July, said "a lot of people" have asked why he's fighting a novice, while the likes of Agit Kabayel — the WBC interim champion — wait in the wings.

"(Verhoeven's) a great guy, a dangerous guy," said Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs). "A lot of time I do what other people (demand). I say OK, OK, OK — now, I do what I (want)."