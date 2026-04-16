India has a doping problem but sincere efforts on to fix it: WADA Prez Witold Banka

NEW DELHI: World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka on Thursday said "nobody is blind" to India's serious doping problem but acknowledged that there have been "sincere efforts" to address it, which includes active participation in the INTERPOL-backed 'Operation Upstream' targetting global drug suppliers.

At the end of a whirlwind tour, during which he met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) chief Anant Kumar, sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, and CBI top brass, Banka said he would be heading back with "optimism" about India's future.

India has been topping the WADA's list of dope offenders for three consecutive years with the highest positivity rate among major nations.

The country is scheduled to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and is aspiring to become an Olympic host in 2036.

"The biggest producer of Performance Enhancing Drug (PEDs) and steroids is in India. There is a serious problem and nobody is blind to it but at the same time, India has aspirations of hosting the World Championships of different sports and also the Olympics, which is obviously not possible without WADA compliance," he told PTI in an interview after an elaborate press conference.

"To realise that vision, there are efforts to address this problem and I believe the efforts have been sincere. I would be taking a lot of optimism with me about what the future holds," he said.

Speaking about 'Operation Upstream', which has resulted in 250 raids, seizure of 90 tons of PEDs, which is approximately "1.8 billion doses" of banned drugs that were prevented from entering the market, and closure of 88 illegal laboratories across 20 countries, Banka said details of this would be shared in due course.

INTERPOL, which became a WADA partner in 2019, has been driving the intelligence gathering that has led to this crackdown.

"Obviously we have had discussions with the CBI on this with regards to intelligence gathering and details of it cannot be shared right now because it's an ongoing operation.

"So far as other measures are concerned, we would like NADA to address the problem with targetted testing and a strong educational programme. We expect stronger engagement and action," he asserted.