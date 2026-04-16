Vaishali has always been more attack-minded than Pragg: coach Ramesh

BENGALURU: RB Ramesh was a very proud man on Wednesday night. An hour before he boarded the flight to Cyprus to see R Vaishali's crowning moment on Thursday, the coach spoke about his longstanding partnership with the new Candidates winner, his thoughts right now and her style of play. Excerpts:

You have coached Vaishali for around the last 15 years. Your first thoughts

Really happy she has won the tournament. There wasn't much time on the clock when she made those two correct, consecutive moves (39. Rd8+ and 40. c4). It was in such a crucial moment of the game as she had to come up with the correct solution.