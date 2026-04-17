INRC Round 1: Gaurav Gill sets early pace with stunning drive

India's most accomplished rallying exponent Gaurav Gill returned to action on Friday with an impressive show at the 49th South India Rally. He showed signs of his skill when he dominated the three-day event at the Madras International Circuit.

The event is also the second round of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship powered by Vamcy Merla and Round-1 of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship.

The 44-year-old Delhi-based Gill, a three times APRC champion and winner of seven National titles, clocked a combined time of two minutes, 51.5 seconds for the two loops of 1.45 km dirt Super Special Stage piloting a Volkswagen Polo to finish 5.1 seconds ahead of his arch rival Karna Kadur in the APRC segment with Mangaluru’s Jason Saldanha in third place.

Arjuna Award winner Gill also led the INRC with a 4.1 seconds advantage over local challenger Ritesh Rai, who is taking part for “some fun”, while Kadur is in third position.