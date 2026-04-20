AIU places Athletics Federation of India in 'extremely high' risk category A

CHENNAI: Doping is turning into a severe sore point for Indian athletics. Testing positive for banned substances seemed to have become a norm. So much so that World Athletics’ anti-doping watchdog Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has changed Athletics Federation of India’s category from B to A and classified it as ‘extremely high’ risk. Not just globally, Indian athletes have been topping National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) charts as well.

On their part, the AFI acknowledged AIU’s decision to place India in Category A and said they would work towards helping India out of the mess. According to AIU, this decision was taken because India figured in the top two for the last three years between 2022 and 2025.

“This decision, recently taken by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Board, relates to the consistently “extremely high” risk of doping in India which has ranked in the top two for the most Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) in athletics between 2022 and 2025,” said an AIU statement. “In 2022, India recorded 48 ADRVs (ranked 2nd); in 2023, 63 (ranked 2nd); in 2024, 71 (ranked 1st); and for 2025, India has recorded 30 ADRVs so far (ranked 1st) (note: there will be a substantial time lag in reporting the final ADRV numbers).”