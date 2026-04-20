AIU places Athletics Federation of India in 'extremely high' risk category A

CHENNAI: Doping is turning into a severe sore point for Indian athletics. Testing positive for banned substances seemed to have become a norm. So much so that World Athletics’ anti-doping watchdog Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has changed Athletics Federation of India’s category from B to A and classified it as ‘extremely high’ risk. Not just globally, Indian athletes have been topping National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) charts as well.
On their part, the AFI acknowledged AIU’s decision to place India in Category A and said they would work towards helping India out of the mess. According to AIU, this decision was taken because India figured in the top two for the last three years between 2022 and 2025.
“This decision, recently taken by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Board, relates to the consistently “extremely high” risk of doping in India which has ranked in the top two for the most Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) in athletics between 2022 and 2025,” said an AIU statement. “In 2022, India recorded 48 ADRVs (ranked 2nd); in 2023, 63 (ranked 2nd); in 2024, 71 (ranked 1st); and for 2025, India has recorded 30 ADRVs so far (ranked 1st) (note: there will be a substantial time lag in reporting the final ADRV numbers).”
This means India will have to adhere to stringent anti-doping norms. The Athletics Federation of India will have to ensure an extensive doping programme is framed for all their athletes. “Under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, the AIU Board categorises all Member Federations according to their doping risk to the sport,” said AIU, adding "Category A’ Member Federations, representing the highest risk, are subject to more stringent requirements under the Rules, including minimum testing requirements for their national team athletes."
AIU chair David Howman elaborated on India’s doping menace by saying, “The doping situation in India has been high-risk for a long time and, unfortunately, the quality of the domestic anti-doping programme is simply not proportionate to the doping risk.”
Howman said that though the AFI has advocated for anti-doping reforms within India, not enough has changed. “The AIU will now work with the AFI to achieve reforms to safeguard the integrity of the sport of athletics, as we have done with other ‘Category A’ Member Federations,” he said.
AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla said that doping undermines the growth of athletics in India. In fact, AFI has come out with a policy of penalising coaches and support staff if found guilty of aiding and abetting athletes to use banned substances. “I was the one who pushed the first doping bill,” he said. “I want criminalisation of doping for the coaches and especially for those distributing and pushing forbidden substances. Bill needs to be modified including criminalisation for suppliers and distributors and sellers.”
The AFI also said that it has actively collaborated with anti-doping bodies, both domestic and international, to strengthen education, enhance testing, and support intelligence-led investigations. “Notably, the AIU has recognised AFI’s push for meaningful anti-doping reforms in India,” said AFI. “AFI remains committed to working closely with the AIU and NADA to combat doping.”
The AFI said that with continued collaboration between the AIU, NADA, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, they are confident that India will overcome this challenge and soon be removed from Category A.
What happens in Category A
Category ‘A’ Member Federations shall ensure there is an effective, intelligent and proportionate annual Testing programme maintained and implemented in athletics within their jurisdiction that complies with the International Standard for Testing and Investigations. According to one of AIU’s rule, “the objective of ensuring that all Athletes who compete as part of a National Team in any World Athletics Series Event, Olympic Games or World Athletics Ultimate Championship, and who are not already on the International Registered Testing Pool, have been adequately tested in accordance with the requirements of this Rule.”