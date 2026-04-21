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Double Olympic medallist Vlasic named TCS World 10k Bengaluru ambassador

The main event is a World Athletics' Gold Label race event. This year's event is scheduled for Sunday morning.
Blanka Vlasic
Blanka VlasicAFP
Express News Service
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BENGALURU: Over Rs 5 cr has already been raised for social good before the 18th edition of the TCS World 10k Bengaluru. The money, according to a press release issued by the organisers, will benefit 94 NGOs across 16 causes.

"This year's edition has seen a resounding commitment to social causes, with 38 companies fielding teams comprising a total of 2500+ employees in support of the charities and causes that are near and dear to them, encouraging the spirit of social giving as well as employee engagement while creating a socially conscious organisation," the release stated. United Way Bengaluru, the philanthropy partner, facilitated the charity drive.

The main event is a World Athletics' Gold Label race event. This year's event is scheduled for Sunday morning.

Vlasic brand ambassador

Blanka Vlasic, a double Olympic medallist, will be the 'International Event Ambassador' for the event. The Croat, a world champion in 2007 and 2009, is one of the greatest names in high jump as her life-time best of 2.08m is third on the all-time list. She will be landing in the city on Thursday. She will flag off the main event on Sunday.

Blanka Vlasic
TCS World 10k Bengaluru

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