Shiva Narwal wins gold in 10m air pistol at Junior World Cup

Shiva Narwal might have been forced to take a break but is still potent with the gun. The former mixed world teat world champ marked his return to claim gold in 10m air pistol men's junior event on Day One of the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Cairo on Tuesday. Chirag Sharma accompanied Narwal on the podium by securing bronze. In the women's sice, Panaah Bhugra added a silver in 10m air rifle.

Narwal continued his form from the qualification to claim gold with 241.8, finishing 1.8 ahead of Uzbekistan’s Sodikjon Abdullaev, who secured silver. India’s Chirag Sharma completed the podium with 218.9, while Abhinav Deshwal, the other Indian in the final, finished seventh with 136.7.

Earlier in qualification, Shiva qualified in top spot with a score of 576-19x, followed by Abhinav in third place with a score of 576-16x and Chirag who qualified in fourth place, shooting 575-13x. Abhinav Choudhary (570-14x), Himanshu Rana (568-12x) and Abhay Dhama (567-17x) missed out on a spot in the finals.

In the women’s junior 10m air rifle event, Panaah Bhugra, who qualified for the finals with a score of 629.4 maintained her place in the medal positions from the first series and showcased consistency to eventually clinch the silver medal with a final score of 250.6. The French duo of Anceline Brackman and Helena Ecale secured gold and bronze with scores of 252.0 and 228.6, respectively.