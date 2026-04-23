Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2026: India men take on Canada, women face Denmark on opening day

NEW DELHI: India's men's and women's teams are set to begin their campaigns at the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals 2026, with the spotlight firmly on the opening day in Horsens, Denmark.

The men's team, historic champions in 2022, will kick off their campaign against Canada on April 24 at 12 PM IST, before the women's team takes on hosts Denmark later in the day, with all the ties played at the Forum Horsens, according to a press release.

With the group stage offering little room for error, India face a demanding schedule early on. The men's team will next meet Australia on April 27 (12 PM IST), followed by a high-stakes clash against China on April 29 (1:30 PM IST). The women's side, meanwhile, continues its campaign against Ukraine on April 25 and China on April 27, both ties slated for 10 PM IST.

Only the top two teams from each group progress to the knockouts, placing immediate emphasis on strong starts.

"We've been putting in the work as a group over the last few weeks, focusing on getting our combinations right and building rhythm across departments. The Thomas Cup is always demanding, and with three tough group ties ahead, the focus is on staying sharp and taking it one match at a time," said men's team stalwart H. S. Prannoy.

The women's team arrives with a refreshed mix, blending emerging talent with established names as they look to build on their semi-final finishes in 2014 and 2016. The squad sees a change in the doubles lineup, with Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam stepping in for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who miss out due to the former's injury.