Rugby Premier League to launch women’s teams in landmark expansion

Rugby India has announced a major expansion of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), confirming the introduction of women’s franchises in its second season—marking a significant milestone for the sport’s development in the country.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2025 edition, four of the six existing men’s teams—Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Mumbai Dreamers, and Kolkata Banga Tigers (formerly Kalinga Black Tigers, now relocated from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata)—will field women’s sides for the upcoming season. The move is being seen as a strong step toward widening participation and strengthening the women’s game in India.

According to a statement from Rugby India, the inclusion of women’s teams reflects a broader vision of building a sustainable rugby ecosystem while offering a high-performance platform for female athletes to compete at the top level.

The HSBC Rugby Premier League, scheduled to run from June 16 to 28, will be staged at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. The league builds on its debut season held in Mumbai in 2025, which featured six men’s franchises and helped boost the sport’s visibility in India.

Now emerging as a key driver in rugby’s growing popularity, the RPL’s expansion into women’s competition is expected to further raise its profile and inspire a new generation of players.